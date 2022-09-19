Diablo IV springs another leak as someone shares nearly an hour of friends and family test footage

Yes, it happened again: Diablo IV’s friends and family testing has once again found its way to the internet – the second such time a leaker has offered gameplay footage of the ARPG, with the first instance happening this past August.

The Gaming Leaks and Rumors subreddit is the host for this new pair of videos that offer about 43 minutes’ worth of test build gameplay. The player in question appears to be rolling a Barbarian, and the footage grants a snapshot of some rudimentary combat and questing with all of the demon smashing and muted color palette that fans could possibly care for.

The first video of the series also offers a brief visit to its cash shop, blipping through cosmetic bundles and the portion of the shop that sells Palladium, its cash shop currency; the in-game UI notes here that cash shop currencies in this build are subject to change before release. If you care to see where things stand at this rather early stage of D4’s development, you’ve got some footage to ogle.