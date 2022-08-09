Footage of Diablo IV’s friends and family alpha test was leaked online

Those who may be disappointed to learn that Diablo IV won’t be heading to beta any time soon might be interested in bathing themselves in some recently leaked footage. If, you know, you desperately want to see anything about the upcoming ARPG in the wild.

A Reddit post circulating over the weekend provides a number of tidbits plucked from a friends and family alpha test of the title, granting some looks at the current character creation, a peek at the build’s file size, and some video footage of the opening few seconds where the leaker muses aloud about whether or not he can stream this.

For the record, he very likely can’t: Friends and family tests like this one are generally under NDA, and the footage that the leaker shared has watermarks with some likely identifying details plastered all over them. To be honest, there’s not much here to get a greater shape of where Diablo IV’s development is going, but if you really need to see where things stand on the project, someone has fallen on his sword for you.