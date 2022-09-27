Valheim brings out its crossplay patch ahead of its arrival on Xbox Game Pass

Why shouldn’t Valheim have crossplay? Vikings don’t care about platform distinctions. They care about conquest and crafting and beating bosses with campfires. That’s what being a viking is all about. So it’s only fitting that the most recent patch for the game smashes platform barriers like Thor smashing a mountain into fragments no larger than a man’s fist, declaring that everyone may vike together! Because when you and a friend both vike, you are viking. That’s how language works. It works for biking.

This comes at an opportune time, as soon even more people may learn the fine art of how to vike with the game arriving on Xbox Game Pass on September 29th. And yes, this means that players who have viked since the game launched will now be able to vike around with new fans on the Xbox consoles just fine. Glorious crossplay! Sail the seas and smash your enemies! Try to conjugate verbs incorrectly! Drink an ocean’s worth of ale and then pass out! That’s how you play Valheim.

(Note: That is not how you play Valheim successfully. But it can be how you personally play it.)

