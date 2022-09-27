Hearthstone releases its new mini-set and updates Battlegrounds and Mercenaries in latest patch

The time for Maw and Disorder is now in Hearthstone’s newest patch, which brings on the titular mini-set the CCG unveiled last week – expect more cards, more synergies, a new Accusation card type, and Sylvanas getting in trouble once again.

In addition to the new mini-set’s release, the patch makes a wide swath of updates to Battlegrounds mode and Mercenaries mode. In Battlegrounds, Sylvanas’ hero card is back, a new cosmetic board has been added that changes visuals depending on a variety of situations, and the card Another Hidden Body has been returned to the quest reward pool (though it’s now harder to earn). As for Mercs mode, there are several new mercs to collect, a new zone with new bounties, and updates to some of the mode’s existing mercs. The patch notes provide all of the salient details.