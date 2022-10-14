PSA: Elder Scrolls Online has kicked off its week-long free subscription promotion

Regular readers and fans of Elder Scrolls Online know that ZeniMax Online Studios likes to hand out week-long trials of its ESO Plus subscription service – it’s been running this promotion as far back as 2018. We’re here to alert fans new and old that ZOS is starting the offer once again, granting subscription benefits to everyone between now and Thursday, October 20th.

This promo grants familiar boons like a crafting mats bag, increased XP and gold earnings, the ability to dye costumes, and access to a wealth of quest and zone DLCs including the recently released Lost Depths DLC. Instructions on how to redeem this offer are outlined in the announcement.

In other ESO news, the game announced that it has submitted the score for High Isle for Grammy consideration in the newly added Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media category. Incidentally, the game’s next ESO Live broadcast will feature audio director and composer Brad Derrick as a special guest to talk about the submission and his work for the MMORPG.



