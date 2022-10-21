DC Universe Online brings back the Secrets of Khandaq Time Capsule

Next week will see the Sins of Black Adam storyline arrive in DC Universe Online, but maybe you just can’t wait that long for more content about Black Adam. The good news is that you don’t have to; the game has brought back the Secrets of Khandaq content in a time capsule to tide you over until next week, complete with costume pieces, skin styles, collections to finish up, and of course storytelling to explore along the way. You can even unlock Black Adam himself as an ally.

Accessing the time capsule content requires either purchasing it in the marketplace or using Stabilizers, which can also be bought directly or earned through gameplay. So that’s a bit of an extra hurdle to keep in mind; you’re not just going to log in to see Black Adam squatting next to you before shooting you a text message saying “we should party.” Still, it should keep you engaged enough before the next story drop next week.