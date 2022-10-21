Guild Wars 2 writes a guide for new players about how to enjoy its Shadow of the Mad King event

Regular Guild Wars 2 players are all likely very familiar with how the game’s Shadow of the Mad King event operates, but since the MMORPG arrived to Steam this past August, it’s a pretty safe assumption to make that there might be scads of people who aren’t familiar with this annual affair. Luckily for them, ArenaNet has written up a handy-dandy guide.

Considering this guide is for the neophyte Tyrian, we admit there are not really many surprises in store here. Regardless, the guide does walk players through every facet of the event, from getting started to how the activities work to the rewards players can shoot for. It’s straighforward, simple, and supremely informative stuff.

If you haven’t seen this event for yourself before, our streamers MJ and Chris recently visited Lion’s Arch for OPTV. You can watch that video below, just be warned that there will be a lot of loud shrieking; the Clock Tower does not mess around.

