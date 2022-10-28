Kakao’s sci-fi survival FPS Dysterra will enter early access on November 23

Over the better part of the past year, we’ve been keeping tabs on Dysterra, a sci-fi post-apocalyptic survival FPS published by Kakao Games and developed by Reality MagiQ. The title entered alpha testing in March 2021, began closed beta testing sessions last July, and was previewed by our Fight or Kite columnist Sam just last month.

All of that testing has now led up to this: Dysterra is launching into early access on Wednesday, November 23rd. The early access build will feature several updates like new weapons, equipment reinforcement features, a fame system, some additional storage features, and the addition of a Juggernaut mech suit. Early access will be at cost, with the price will be announced at a later date, and those who have been in previous tests will experience a wipe.

