Day of the Dead returns to World of Warcraft through November 3

Celebrating with the dead might seem a little less unusual in World of Warcraft than it does in some other games, since that can mean as simple as heading down to the local bar with your Forsaken buddy Trab Dingleheimer because he just got a nice bonus from his job. Or, you know, stopping into the Shadowlands to give someone a thumbs-up. What we’re getting at is that the Day of the Dead celebration coming to the game now through November 3rd has some cosmological issues. But do you want to dance with a skeleton? Hopefully, the answer is yes.

During this particular event, the aforementioned dance will turn your character into a skeleton as well, and you can also buy a holiday-specific recipe for bread as well as a number of contender costumes to then face off against fellow contenders. It’s a fairly small and simple holiday, but when else can you turn into a skeleton this easily while still inside a capital city? Just enjoy the death-related antics.