War Thunder celebrates a decade of operation with special vehicles, events, and sales

Can you believe it’s been an entire decade since players were allowed to start hundering warts? Wait, sorry, that’s wrong; the game isn’t Wart Hunder, it’s War Thunder, but it has been operating for a decade now counting from the start of its open beta. The developers are proud to start celebrating the game’s birthday with a plethora of events, beginning with discounts on a variety of things and a free 10th Anniversary Decal just for clearing your first battle during the anniversary celebration.you’ve got lots of warts to hunder through the next week.
Source: Official Site
