Wild Terra 2 summarizes its gameplay in a new trailer ahead of its upcoming November 10 launch

The sandbox MMORPG Wild Terra 2 already announced that it’s moving from early access to full release on November 10th, but now it also has a new trailer to hype up the launch. After all, it is the way of things to crank out launch videos.

The video effectively sets the stage for the game, outlining its classless gameplay, crafting and trading systems, various locations, pet taming features, and more pastoral pursuits. It’s primarily informational but also demonstrative, putting aside sizzle real grandeur for a general synopsis of the game.

In case you haven’t been following along, it’s been a long journey for Wild Terra 2. The game first entered our notice in November 2019, when developer Juvty Worlds opened its crowdfunding drive for the MMORPG. It later launched its early access build in January 2021 after a delay from its previous December 2020 plans and made a host of updates along the way. After November 10th, the devs already have post-launch plans mapped out including sieges, events for PvE and PvP players, a new continent, and new weapons among them.

