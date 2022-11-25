Destiny 2 players exploited their way through a new event in record time

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
Thanks, I hate it.

If you’re only now hearing about a brand-new event for Destiny 2 players to do this week, then we have to inform you that you’re already too late to the party. Bungie activated a community event to rebuild the Eliksni Quarter in the game through donations, expecting that it would take the playerbase up to December 6th to complete the task.

It took just a little over a day.

This is the result of a glitch in the event currency that allowed players to more or less infinitely dupe their way to rapid success. As a result, the goal of 400M donated coins was accomplished 25 hours after the event began this past Tuesday. For its part, Bungie doesn’t seem too put out by the end result:

Source: Polygon
