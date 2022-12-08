Final Fantasy XIV brings the Starlight Celebration to light once again through December 31

Increasingly, Final Fantasy XIV is allowing players to ride literally anything and everything that might look vaguely ride-worthy. By this point you could easily have two separate bears to ride, multiple dungeon bosses, and an old television set on a stretch arm that flies through the air. Despite all of this, if you wanted to be festive for the winter holidays, you would have had to content yourself with dressing up your chocobo as a reindeer while wearing your own personal reindeer costume. Or one of the several Santa costumes. Look, the point is now you can get a reindeer to ride.

Yes, the Starlight Celebration arrives once more on December 15th, with players tasked to deliver good cheer to all the girls, boys, and enbies across Eorzea and beyond. There’s no word on what the quests will entail, although given that the rewards are a single mount and an outdoor decoration, we assume it will likely be a single quest chain in which players help someone learn the true meaning of Godbert Manderville walking around in a Santa vest and hotpants Christmas but it’s in Etheirys Starlight. The event will gallop off on December 31st, so be sure to be ready to get your own personal reindeer before then.