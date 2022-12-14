SWG Legends preps Life Day, starship upgrades, and the Carrie Fisher memorial

Happy Life Day, my fellow Star Wars nerds. How would you like to celebrate the season in Star Wars Galaxies? You can do just that on the SWG Legends rogue server, where the holiday events kicked off on Friday with new titles, badges, collections, and of course, goofy Star Wars presents.

“2022 is slowly coming to a close, but with it brings a final hoorah, the yearly tradition started on Kashyyyk, Life Day! A celebration of those around us, togetherness, community, and perseverance. The Grotto has opened up once again, snow falling gently on the hills, and mugs of Hoth Chocolate ready for everyone to enjoy! […] To kick off celebrations, head to the Life Day Grotto, the entry door of which can be located at -756 19 263 on Kashyyyk (It’s the one on the left). Make sure to dress warm, the snow has been falling non-stop! These festivities will be happening for a month! Starting tonight, December 9th, and running until January 9th. Please note these are the dates of server resets, so it will be Monday morning for you US based folks!”

The patch did tweak a few more things unrelated to the holiday, including a Shadows of the Empire tease NPC, bug fixes for chat bubbles and /mailsave crashes (been there!), and a hefty list of updates to starships ahead of what we’re expecting to be a major upgrade for space in 2023.

Finally, the game will pay tribute to Carrie Fisher on the anniversary of her death (December 27th) with an in-game event at her memorial – but not before she sings for us.

With this restart, our December 2022 Development Update will go live on Omega. You can read the patch notes here: https://t.co/Vg4JdvzZ0R#SWGLegends #StarWarsGalaxies pic.twitter.com/MKpjbUygln — SWG:Legends (@SWGLegendsStaff) December 9, 2022