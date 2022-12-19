Hearthstone hands out free gifts for Winter Veil

Have you been naughty or nice this year? Arthas doesn’t care; the Lich King is going to reward any who come to his Hearthstone throne to pay homage.

Winter Veil returned to the digital card game with a series of special events and a bounty of free cards. In fact, anyone who logs in from now through January 31st of next year will receive 10 free card packs, with an extra 50 packs awarded to any brand-new accounts.

Starting on December 21st, players can participate in the Winter Veil event to earn a few extra card packs and a pair of battleground skins. There’s also a holiday-themed tavern brawl and battle bash for the season.

Patch 25.0.4 is rolling out today. This data-only patch will address balance changes for Standard, Wild, Battlegrounds, and Arena! 📝 https://t.co/ZK25a4UKDB pic.twitter.com/K8oxb5yqsP — Hearthstone (@PlayHearthstone) December 19, 2022