Fractured Veil announces plans for early access next year and recounts 2022’s slew of updates

Back in October 2021, the zombie-scented (ew) survival sandbox Fractured Veil heralded plans for a 2022 early access launch, complete with a trailer. We are nearly done with December and early access obviously hasn’t happened yet, but that’s because Paddle Creek Games is instead eyeing a 2023 early access date. For reals this time.

Of course, this isn’t to suggest that the studio has been sitting on its hands, as the Steam post recounts updates made to the game over the course of 2022 including new monsters and overall smarter AI, construction updates, changing weather, easier crafting, dungeons, and a talent system.

The post also outlines future update plans like biome changes with distinct resources through Veil Travel, dungeon overhauls, and the addition of player-built settlements. It’s important to note that none of these features or the game’s early access release has any sort of direct timetable, but next year should ideally be a big step forward for those who want a survivalbox featuring zombies in Hawaii.