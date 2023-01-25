Elder Scrolls Online’s 2023 chapter is called Necrom, includes an Arcanist class

Latest updates are at the bottom of the article! ZeniMax Online Studios is just about to begin its big reveal showcase stream for Elder Scrolls Online, during which it’ll unveil the first half of its 2023 plans for the game – including, we can only assume, the narrative arc and the traditional expanshachapter. We’re expecting a bit of an unusual reveal as the studio has already said it’s giving up on year-long story arcs in favor of more digestible content.

“The 2023 ESO Chapter will be a complete story: you will be able to play all the way through it without a storyline that is broken out and reserved for later in the year. We will return to larger/better and more detailed Chapters by doing this. We are REALLY excited about next year’s Chapter—for details, you’ll have to wait for our Global Reveal Event in January. But one hint: this will be part one of a multi-year story arc and will contain one of the most requested new features.”

As we’ve noted, lore YouTubers have been speculating that we might see a return to the Telvanni-held territories of Morrowind, and influencer materials sent by the studio suggest a role for daedric prince Hermaeus Mora, potentially the Apocrypha plane of Oblivion, and maybe even some sort of spellcrafting content. Unfortunately, two nasty leaks earlier today spilled the beans on the basic outline of the chapter and its visuals, but let’s just assume the internet hasn’t spoiled all your fun yet.

The show starts on Twitch at 3 p.m. EST with the Developer Direct segment (which will likely give just a bare outline of ESO, in addition to other games), followed by the Elder Scrolls global reveal at 3:45 p.m. EST (which will deep-dive the MMO); you can watch along with us live below, or check back after the show as we’ll be updating with the big reveals!

