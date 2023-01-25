World of Warcraft 10.0.7 returns players to the Forbidden Reach, proliferates the Monk class to more races

Yesterday, we speculated that with Activision-Blizzard’s Q4 financials looming and bad news for Blizzard happening pretty much every day now, we’d likely start seeing some bigger announcements. This one’s on the smaller side for World of Warcraft, and we already knew about it since Blizzard’s drop of a rather solid roadmap at the end of December, but now we know it’s coming pretty soon and a few more details about it.

We’re talking here about the 10.0.7 patch for retail WoW, which Blizzard is preparing for the PTR. It boasts new heritage armor or humans and orcs, new recruit-a-friend options, and the expansion of the Monk class to goblins, lightforged draenei, and worgens. It also comes with endgame PvE content:

“Return to the Forbidden Reach to learn more of the story of the dracthyr Evoker awakening now that the defeat of Raszageth has been secured. This zone includes new content for max-level players delving into the troubles left behind by the meddling of the Primalists and the chaos they’ve left behind among the elements. Players will encounter new bosses and objectives, more storms, new loot to add to their arsenal, and more.”