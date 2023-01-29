Minecraft Legends and co-op shooter Redfall confirm release dates in Xbox developer showcase

Earlier this week saw Microsoft and Bethesda kick off a developer showcase of titles arriving to Xbox, PC, and Game Pass, and while our coverage of the event focused on MMORPG The Elder Scrolls Online, it was also the perfect stage for multiplayer titles Minecraft Legends and Redfall to confirm some release dates.

First comes the date of Saturday, April 18th, for Minecraft Legends, the multiplayer action RTS spin-off that developer Mojang first announced last October. The release date came along with a new gameplay trailer that highlights some of the co-op and PvP multiplayer the title will offer.

As for Redfall, developer Arkane Austin tied down a Tuesday, May 2nd release date, complete with a new gameplay trailer of its own that offers an extended look at its open world and co-op vampire gunfights. Both games will be available day one for Game Pass on both PC and Xbox.