The MOP Up: Meet Starfall, a new indie Minecraft MMO

So many amazing projects have been birthed from Minecraft over the past decade-plus, including fully formed games. One of the newer of these is an indie MMO named Starfall that’s just now getting off the ground and looks pretty slick.

“Starfall is an upcoming MMO built in Minecraft that’s set in a world of adventure, magic, elemental dragons, and so much more,” the fledgling team said. “In Starfall you can join an airship crew and explore the lawless frontier of the Skylands, fight pirates, and make your home in the sky!”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news!

Valorant took a look at the making of Lotus, the lost city. “Something special happened here. Something powerful. Flower power. And the evidence of this plant technology is clearly recognizable as soon as you enter the map.”

Dragon and Home’s Lunar Festival event is on like Donkey Kong with tons of minigames to enjoy.

SMITE and Magic: The Gathering are doing a cross-promotional thing: “Five iconic Magic: The Gathering legends have become high-quality SMITE skins. In a dedicated in-game hub, each skin can be purchased either directly for 1200 gems or in a chest for 600 gems. The event also includes free rewards for all players and a multitude of cosmetics such as the Power Nine loading frame.”

Soulworker is reading tarot cards and horoscopes for the Lunar New Year.

Overwatch 2’s latest patch made adjustments to Roadhog, Orisa, Sojourn, and Kiriko.

The Fallout TV series continues pre-production with some pictures leaking of the iconic Red Rocket set.

Atlas’ New Year patch is coming on, erm, February 1st.

Funcom’s 4X Dune Spice Wars pushed out a new patch: “Today’s update adds and improves content across the board, including many requests by the community. Players can now review and flaunt their performance through an entirely new and highly requested feature – an end of game stats board. Military units have also been rebalanced and received major AI improvements.”

Ultima Online is testing Publish 115 with new veteran rewards, Valentine’s Day stuffies, and “counterfeit curiously adorned eggs” in the world.

“The animated series The Last Adventure of Count Lance Dur will soon be available in France, and depending on the purchase of broadcast rights by local distributors, we hope it will be appearing in other countries as well,” Wakfu said.

Battlefield 2042 explains why it’s returning to classes: “Specialists at launch were polarizing to some of our players, with feedback particularly around the loss of class identity, and a shift from familiar gameplay flow that you were used to.”

Realm of the Mad God improved its launcher and answered community questions:

