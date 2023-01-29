MMO Week in Review: Necrom, Refractions, and Blizzard’s latest blunder

Bree Royce
Elder Scrolls Online kicked off the end of January with its reveal of Shadow Over Morrowind, the Necrom chapter, and the Scribes of Fate DLC.

Meanwhile, Blizzard’s rep took another massive dent with the unjust ousting of WoW Classic’s Brian Birmingham, Star Trek Online released its Refractions update, and Dungeons & Dragons Online announced a spring mini-expansion called Vecna Unleashed.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Every week, get caught up on the MMO genre's latest news and Massively OP's best content in our MMO Week in Review!
