World of Warcraft posts a hype trailer for the Trading Post opening on February 1st

Are you sufficiently hype for getting new cosmetic rewards in World of Warcraft via the upcoming Trading Post? It might seem a little odd to have the post showing up on February 1st when the main patch already arrived, but the developers want you to be psyched up for this content, and they’ve even put together a whole trailer for players to marvel at – a trailer that we have included just below showing off the many, many options players have for the Trading Post in general.

The core mechanics by this point are relatively well-known. Complete activities ranging from quests to dungeon clears to just silly personal tasks like kissing dragon aspects to earn points, fill up the gauge each month for a special exclusive reward, and spend your trading post currency at the post itself to get new and returning cosmetics. Nice, clean, and easy. And if you need to see some of those cosmetics in action with bombastic music, well, the trailer has you covered.