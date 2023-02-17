Star Citizen plots its next steps for server meshing by way of a multi-day in-house dev summit

Chris Neal
Star Citizen creative lead Jared Huckaby knows what’s up: In this week’s episode of Inside Star Citizen, he girds viewers’ loins for the video’s topic with a sarcasm-laden diatribe about the exciting world of gamedev meetings, particularly since a multi-day in-person summit of CIG team members who are plotting out the next steps towards server meshing is discussed.

Much of the talk from those developers provides a bit of context about where the project is now, noting that persistent entity streaming has hit a point where the work of server meshing can begin in earnest. In synopsis, the devs need to work on separating the replication layer from the DGS, shore up what happens when players warp from Stanton to Pyro on a technical level, and create a dynamic server mesh. In even shorter terms, this is intended to make the Pyro system release sooner and get everyone involved to follow the same roadmap.

Huckaby promises that details from this summit will be spread out over several weeks’ worth of videos along with the usual content previews that ISC typically has. Until then, the current video lies below.

source: YouTube
Longtime MMORPG gamers will know that Star Citizen was originally Kickstarted for over $2M back in 2012 with a planned launch for 2014. As of 2022, it still lingers in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised over $500M from gamers over years of continuing crowdfunding and sales of in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the highest-crowdfunded video game ever and has endured both indefatigable loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed single-player title, Squadron 42, has also been repeatedly delayed.
