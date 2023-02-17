Star Citizen plots its next steps for server meshing by way of a multi-day in-house dev summit

Star Citizen creative lead Jared Huckaby knows what’s up: In this week’s episode of Inside Star Citizen, he girds viewers’ loins for the video’s topic with a sarcasm-laden diatribe about the exciting world of gamedev meetings, particularly since a multi-day in-person summit of CIG team members who are plotting out the next steps towards server meshing is discussed.

Much of the talk from those developers provides a bit of context about where the project is now, noting that persistent entity streaming has hit a point where the work of server meshing can begin in earnest. In synopsis, the devs need to work on separating the replication layer from the DGS, shore up what happens when players warp from Stanton to Pyro on a technical level, and create a dynamic server mesh. In even shorter terms, this is intended to make the Pyro system release sooner and get everyone involved to follow the same roadmap.

Huckaby promises that details from this summit will be spread out over several weeks’ worth of videos along with the usual content previews that ISC typically has. Until then, the current video lies below.

