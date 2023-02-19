Valheim confirms a March 14 early access release to Xbox consoles

Have you looked in jealous contempt at Valheim’s upcoming hat toggle because you play on the Xbox One or Xbox X|S systems? Do you hunger for a fishing hat? Would you like to wait a year before a major update lands? Then you’re in luck, as the Viking survivalbox has announced an arrival to the consoles in question on March 14th.

All ribbing aside, the game is indeed headed to the console’s Game Preview and will even be a part of the Xbox Game Pass. The announcement touts the aforementioned Mistlands update and its various features while also talking up a unique new controller layout to give Xbox console gamers a “seamless gameplay experience.” If you’re among those console owners eager for this upcoming bit of survival gaming, you can watch some Xbox gameplay footage below.



source: press release