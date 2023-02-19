MMO Week in Review: Up-tempo Guild Wars 2

ArenaNet surprised fans this week with the announcement that it’s essentially retiring the concept of Guild Wars 2’s living world seasons going forward, switching instead to quarterly updates with smaller but more frequent expansions – and if you saw the NCsoft’s financials over the last year, you’ll immediately understand why the studios want to start churning out more expansion packs.

Meanwhile, Blizzard’s Mike Ybarra reminded everyone that Blizzard is just as good at shooting Blizzard in the foot as Activision is, the lottery for Final Fantasy XIV’s Fan Festival tickets began, Diablo IV got a pair of March beta dates, and The Elder Scrolls Online previewed its upcoming Arcanist class.

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

