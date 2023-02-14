Massively OP Podcast Episode 409: All aboard the Tyria train

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about some big Q1 2023 financial news, Guild Wars 2’s new approach to content delivery, the Microsoft-Blizzard acquisition, earthquake relief, characters we love to hate, and Gloria Victis launch comms.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, Guild Wars 2
- News: Guild Wars 2 is changing up its content delivery
- News: Financials with Blizzard plus Blizzard-Microsoft drama
- News: Turkey earthquake relief from EVE Online, Destiny 2, FFXIV
- Mailbag: Gloria Victis launch comms
- Mailbag: Characters you love — but hate
- Outro
Other info:
- Podcast theme: “A Future Carved in Jade (Synth Only)” from Guild Wars 2
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
