Valentine’s Day around the MMORPG genre, 2023 edition

I’m sorry to be the one to remind you of this, but today is Valentine’s Day. In fact, if I am the first person to point this out to you today, and you find yourself suddenly obligated to conjure candy and flowers in a hurry, then I am extra sorry. But for everyone else, there are silly MMORPG events to indulge in! As is tradition, we’ve rounded them all up for you in case you’re hunting for something to do tonight:
ArcheAge and AA Unchained kick off Valentine’s Day and ice fishing events - Love is rampant in both versions of ArcheAge, whether it's love for others because of Valentine's Day or the love of ice fishing. That's the tenuous connection that I'm going…
ARK Survival Evolved celebrates Valentine’s Day with colorful critters and boosted rates - The world of ARK: Survival Evolved isn't all about hard-bitten survival and humans being on the lower end of the food chain; it's also about love, or at least it…
Black Desert’s Valentine’s Day events have arrived ahead of the MMO’s 7th birthday - Valentine's Day has returned to the PC version of Black Desert this week as part of a marketing push that also heralds a major revamp to the game's PvP node…
Broken Ranks marks Valentine’s Day with a returning party and the first part of a larger outfit set - Are you a regular, devoted player of the turn-based MMORPG Broken Ranks? Then you've got a chance to prove it when developer Whitemoon Games begins this year's Valentine's Day Party…
Classic EverQuest’s Valentine’s – sorry, Erollisi – Day event is live, with new quest content this year - Valentine's Day has returned to Classic EverQuest once again as Erollisi Day, and as promised in Daybreak's roadmap, it includes some new content in the form of a new quest…
Dauntless heralds today’s NPC-loving Saint’s Bond Valentine’s event with a new trailer - Things are getting all lovey-dovey in Dauntless as the game's Saint's Bond event brings all sorts of Valentine's Day-themed sweetness today, February 9th. While regular readers and fans of the…
Dauntless will let players form bonds with Ramsgate NPCs during this year’s Saint’s Bond Valentine’s event - Do you fawn over Lady Luck? Do you dote on Dr. Priyani? Are you a Moyra stan? Then your unrequited love for these Dauntless NPCs is about to be expressed…
DC Universe Online swoons for Valentine’s Day feats and activities - Even superheroes (and supervillains) crave some affection and snuggles from time to time. Or so we assume, since DC Universe Online is taking a break from ripping holes in the…
EverQuest II kicks off its Valentine’s Day celebration with new achievements and items - The season of love has once more swept across the entirety of EverQuest II as this week sees the return of Erollisi Day to the MMORPG from now until February…
Final Fantasy XI brings Valentione’s Day around once again - Like Final Fantasy XIV, Final Fantasy XI celebrates Valentione's Day. Unlike FFXIV, however, FFXI does not ask you to talk with some elf (elezen/elvaan, whatever) who is coming down to…
Final Fantasy XIV plans a new outfit for players on this year’s Valentione’s Day celebration - With all the work that the Final Fantasy XIV developers have been putting into making outfits no longer be gender-locked, it's a bit odd that the upcoming outfit for Valentione's…
Massively on the Go: A guide to Pokemon Go’s February events - Ah, February: the season of chocolate. Even Splatoon 3 is fighting over it. But remember, the more chocolate you eat, the more calories that you gotta burn off later, and Pokemon…
PlanetSide 2’s Love Letter update kicks off Valentine’s Day content for the weekend - As promised, Daybreak rolled out the "love letter" update to PlanetSide 2 last night. The patch buffs anti-cheat measures, adds Nvidia DLSS and AMD FSR functionality, improves API access, adds…
Skyforge celebrates Valentine’s Day with returning quests and new cosmetics - The month of February has one more Valentine's Day MMORPG event to add to the list: the one from Skyforge, which is bringing back some of the game's prior event…
Temtem has effectively canceled its Valentine’s Day events for 2023 - Like many MMOs, Temtem was angling for a Valentine's Day event ahead of the big day next week; in fact, "Valentamer's Day" was meant to launch today, and Crema Games…
The Stream Team: Celebrating another Valentione’s Day in Final Fantasy XIV - Love is in the air in Final Fantasy XIV, or at the very least the opportunity to get a cute new outfit! And since MOP's Chris is a pretty big…
Trove’s heckbugs are back for Valentine’s with new loot - Just because Trove is made up of blocks doesn't mean that it lacks a heart. Gamigo's inherited sandbox MMO is going to prove that, too, as the game's Valentine event…
Wizard101 improves life for Europeans while Pirate101 gets all lovey-dovey - Wizard101 is kicking off February with some appropriate love for our European friends. The magical MMO released its quality-of-life update for the EU client, which speeds up AOE spells, adds…
A few more games we don’t want to forget about:
- Ultima Online’s publish 115 is live with Valentine’s stuffies, new vet rewards, and prepwork for the spring quest.
- GTAO added a new vintage car along with themed unlocks for Valentine’s Day.
- Runes of Magic loaded its cash shop with love-themed items.
- Undecember has a bunch of V-day boosts running the whole month.
- Wurm Online’s latest minipatch includes themed love-day skins, including the “Dark Maul” (lol).
- Finally, there’s Dark Age of Camelot, which introduces three quests for Valentine’s Day, live through February 20th.
We probably missed a few in here – let us (and everyone else) know in the comments!
