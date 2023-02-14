Elder Scrolls Online updates its 2023 roadmap with update 37 details, endless dungeon runner tease

ZeniMax Online Studios took the wraps off Elder Scrolls Online’s 2023 roadmap back in December and then embellished it with the reveal of the Shadow Over Morrowind arcline that will dominate the year. Now, the studio has released a graphical roadmap that includes a few more details about what to expect from the early releases.

Notable in the immediate future is the base game update 37 that rides alongside the Scribes of Fate DLC; players can expect a new house, new house guests, new housing loot, housing quality-of-life improvements, and screen narration.

Necrom, of course, has been well-established at this point, and details for the update 38 patch aren’t out yet, nor are specifics for the fall quality-of-life patch. However, the studio does include a tease for the new game system coming in winter, now calling it an “endless dungeon runner.”