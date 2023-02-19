The MOP Up: New World brings a couple together in the name of love and conquest

A couple that met and fell in love while playing New World was invited by Amazon to share some tips about how to engage in the game and with its community.

“People are usually really receptive when you come from a place of kindness,” one of the players said. “I always make it a point to say hi in every piece of content I do with other adventurers. You never know who you are going to meet or what they might mean to you a year down the line!”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Epic Games has some good news for certain Fortnite players: “Today we’re excited to launch the Fortnite NA-Central server region (‘matchmaking region’). We’re thrilled to provide lower latency for many players residing in Mexico and the Central United States!”

Wurm Online is testing Holy Sites again and switching over from Twitter to Discord.

Dauntless dropped a minor bug fix and balance patch.

A UK government agency found that titles put into Microsoft’s Game Pass end up cannibalizing sales for those studios: “Microsoft also submitted that its internal analysis shows a [redacted]% decline in base game sales twelve months following their addition on Game Pass.”

Riot formally announced Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story which is “a 2-D pixel, gritty action-RPG set in Demacia, a mighty kingdom in the world of Runeterra that seeks to curtail what it deems as forbidden magic while wielding magic themselves to maintain order.” The title is coming this spring.

FFXIV posted the lyrics to one of its expansion songs, “Dedicated to Moonlight.”

MU Online’s got a brand-new update: “Season 17 Part 2 is packed with new content including a new explorable area called ‘Kanturu Underground,’ 5th Mastery Accessories ‘Earrings of Allurement,’ a level cap increase, various in-game events, and special sales.”

Vigor Chronicles added a new Shootout map and other goodies in its new patch:

The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That’s why we gather together all the extras every week in The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That’s why we gather together all the extras every week in The MOP Up , our a weekly compilation of MMO info we don’t want lost in the cracks of time. Send us your news bits through our tips line