The third preview for Lord of the Rings Online’s big spring patch, Update 35, should be coming to the Bullroarer test server next Tuesday, at least according to this past Friday’s studio livestream. Update 35 includes a new raid and instance cluster for endgame players to tackle.

Meanwhile, Update 34.3 is expected to arrive this coming week with some new items for the Spring Festival, which itself is scheduled to start on March 9th. These festival additions include cosmetic cloaks, housing decor, a cosmetic shield, and puppy and sickle-fly pets. However, there will not be a new mount this year.