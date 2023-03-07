Final Fantasy XI sees the beginning of the end of the Voracious Resurgence with its next patch

The Voracious Resurgence is coming to an end in Final Fantasy XI. That’s a bit sad. Then again, it’s also a storyline that started after the game was supposed to stop getting major new storylines, so it’s not as sad as it could be. Indeed, the next version update will see the 11th and final chapter start up, although the final installment of this particular story is scheduled to arrive in May at this point, so it’s only the beginning of the end right now.

Other improvements with the next patch include enhancements to the chat filter system, adjustments to Sortie instance reservations, and the usual rotation of Ambuscade encounters. Plenty to do as players head to the conclusion of the game’s post-maintenance mode storyline, which was something that was never supposed to happen. And there’s a new slew of login items to buy, as well.