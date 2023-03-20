Diablo IV’s paid beta wraps up this afternoon as players warn about GPU bricking issues

So how was your weekend in Diablo IV? We’ve been covering the pre-order beta over the past couple of days, noting both initial teething problems and some blogger and reader input, but now that the test is wrapping (as of 3 p.m. EDT this afternoon) and players have had more time to digest their experience, we can start to glean a basic shape of impressions.

We begin with the game’s technical matters first, as Blizzard put out a blue post on its forums thanking players for their feedback and discussing known issues like queues, server problems, and high RAM and GPU usage on certain hardware, along with information on hotfixes to shore up the game’s backend and improve console queue times. As for GPU-related problems, a Reddit thread warned of bricking Nvidia 3080 GPUs as a result of the RPG pushing hardware to its limit, though the problem appeared to be specific to 3080s assembled by Gigabyte (rather than a fault of the game itself).

Speaking of Reddit discussion, there are no shortage of topics about the beta on the game’s subreddit, with players sharing impressions on dungeons, world bosses, skill trees, and class ultimates taking up a hotbar slot. A couple of players have posted their complete thoughts of the build, and many are expressing general excitement for the ARPG after the test.

If you’re looking for our impressions, make sure to check back soon, as we’ll have two pieces to share – one later today and another tomorrow.