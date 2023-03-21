MMOs You’ve Never Heard Of: Quest Master’s Realm, Cheats PU, and Verses of Enchantment

Welcome back to another quick roundup of some MMOs and multiplayer titles you’ve very likely never heard of – or at least haven’t heard much about!

Quest Master’s Realm – Blue Lightning Software’s extremely ambitious, extremely indie “realtime action-based MMORPG world of fantasy adventure” hit Steam for wishlisting and test signups earlier this year with a stated plan to launch January 1st, 2024. The small studio promises a “fresh take on the MMO genre” and a future Indiegogo campaign. While the official website is… really something… there’s a bit of content on the official blog, along with multiple videos showing off the very early state of the game.

Cheats PU – Just covering this one is going to put us into some weird search algorithm, I just know it, but we’re doing it anyway. No, it’s not a cheat MMO. It’s apparently a Japanese mobile MMO from CTW based on a popular anime called “I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in the Real World, Too – Parallel Universe.” There’s no launch date yet, but registration is open now for those able to wade through the official website.

Verses of Enchantment – This one’s not technically an MMO, but it does offer multiplayer in the form of split-screen and remote play. Belgian developer Nachtvlam announced the game as an “18th century-inspired fantasy strategy deck-builder,” and I’m pretty sure that when it launches later in 2023, MOP’s Sam will be all over it.

We love to cover these weird multiplayer and MMO titles – drop us a line if you spot something we’ve never mentioned!