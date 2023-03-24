Bungie says it will ‘honor Lance Reddick’s presence through his performances yet to come’ in Destiny 2

A week ago, the world found out that actor Lance Reddick had passed away, and as we chronicled, the Destiny 2 community mobilized with memorials and petitions, knowing Reddick was not just a voice actor for the franchise for the last 14 years but also a serious player. Now, Bungie has piped up – though if you were hoping for a permanent in-game memorial, the studio isn’t doing that, or at least not yet, and since the character is already permanently in the game, it’s probably unnecessary anyway. On the other hand, it sounds as if prior to his death, Reddick had recorded more for the game that hasn’t yet been released – and still will.

“The tributes that have poured in for Lance have been overwhelming[,] from endless heartfelt messages on social media to impromptu gatherings of respect in Zavala’s corner of the Tower, overlooking the Last City,” the studio says. “As an actor, musician, gamer, and family man, the passion Lance brought to the things he loved was reflected in the eyes and hearts of all who loved him. For now, we will honor his presence through his performances yet to come in the game, and in the memories that will last us a lifetime. We are deeply saddened by his passing but so thankful for the time we spent together, and our thoughts are with his friends and loved ones.”