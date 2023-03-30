Elder Scrolls Online dares you to ’embrace the outrageous’ with its Jester’s Festival

Do you have a manic grin on your face and a willingness to “embrace the outrageous?” It’s really the only way to approach Elder Scrolls Online’s goofy Jester’s Festival, after all!
Elsewhere in the Elder Scrolls universe, the mobile game Blades recently celebrated its fourth anniversary with a giveaway:
This week marks the fourth anniversary of The Elder Scrolls: #Blades! To show our appreciation to all our players, we're giving away 500 Gems, 50 Sigils, and a Garnet Beacon – play any time in the next week to claim! pic.twitter.com/Mtr5hD14J6
— The Elder Scrolls (@ElderScrolls) March 29, 2023
Source: Elder Scrolls Online, Twitter
