Betawatch: Blue Protocol runs a network test in Japan

And there we go: Another round of network testing has begun in Japan for Blue Protocol. Bandai Namco promised it would happen in March, and it is still technically March! It’s March somewhere. If you’re reading this in April, just pretend it’s still March. As of this writing, it’s March here for several more hours! Here, look, it’s a valley.
Other beta news? Sure, but I have a creeping suspicion it’ll disappoint me. It has the past few weeks.
- MultiVersus is getting abruptly pulled offline because it was still technically in beta, but it’s launching for real next year! We promise! Would Warner Bros. lie?
- Grimdark dark darky-dark action RPG darkdark McDarkington Mad World launches on April 27th. Dark grim grim grim dark darkgrim.
- Star Citizen is promising to more quickly patch 3.18 in order to deliver 3.19 on schedule. Hey, I can just summarize these stories with “The Aristocrats” too.
- Last but not least, Wayfinder is heading into further testing in April. We don’t know exactly when, but probably not April 1st. Or April 2nd. April 3rd is also not looking likely.
You know what makes me happy? Cats. I should just turn this column into pictures of cats. That’s what I’m going to do. Don’t tell Bree. Just enjoy the list of games in testing down below and let me know in the comments if something has slipped into a new test phase. Next week, no beta nonsense, just cats.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
Aero Tales Online: Early access
Arcane Waters: Early access
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Age of Water: Beta
Ashes of Creation: Alpha two in planning
Blue Protocol: Japanese testing
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Coreborn: Nations of the Ultracore: Alpha on March 2
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Crew Motorfest: Closed testing
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Darkbind: Closed beta
Diablo IV: Open beta
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured Online: Back in closed development, early access aiming for March
Frozen Flame: Early access
Galahad 3093: Early access
Genfanad: Alpha
Ilysia: Alpha two
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Last Oasis: Early access
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Mad World: Beta
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Palia: Closed alpha
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha, monthly alpha tests planned for 2023
Past Fate: Closed alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Seed: Alpha
Shadow’s Kiss: Early access
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skull and Bones: Closed alpha
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
Tarisland: Beta
The Adventurer’s Domain Online: Early access
Throne and Liberty: Korean closed beta
V Rising: Early access
Valiance Online: Closed beta
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha two
Waven: Open alpha
Wayfinder: Closed beta