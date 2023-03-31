Diablo IV notes 29B monsters slain and 61M hours played during the open beta test

This past weekend was a very obviously busy one for Diablo IV considering it was running an open beta test. That said, those who like a little bit of extra context on just how busy things were need look no further than an infographic shared by the game’s Twitter account, which tallies up some impressive data on player activities during the affair.

The headlining stat is a total of 61,560,437 total hours played, which is heralded by the tweet as the largest beta in franchise history. Other entertaining bits of trivia include over 29 billion monsters slain, over 46M player deaths, and 2.6M players hitting the test’s level cap to earn beta wolf pack cosmetics. As for the test’s boss fights, 576,662 players were victorious against the Butcher (versus the 1.7M who lost the fight) and the world boss Ashava was slain 107,426 times (versus its over 10M player kills).

Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In 2021, the company was sued by California for fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees unionize and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation. As of 2023, the company is being acquired by no less than Microsoft.
