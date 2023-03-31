Diablo IV notes 29B monsters slain and 61M hours played during the open beta test

This past weekend was a very obviously busy one for Diablo IV considering it was running an open beta test. That said, those who like a little bit of extra context on just how busy things were need look no further than an infographic shared by the game’s Twitter account, which tallies up some impressive data on player activities during the affair.

The headlining stat is a total of 61,560,437 total hours played, which is heralded by the tweet as the largest beta in franchise history. Other entertaining bits of trivia include over 29 billion monsters slain, over 46M player deaths, and 2.6M players hitting the test’s level cap to earn beta wolf pack cosmetics. As for the test’s boss fights, 576,662 players were victorious against the Butcher (versus the 1.7M who lost the fight) and the world boss Ashava was slain 107,426 times (versus its over 10M player kills).

Our writers were among those playing along in both the open beta and pre-order beta, so make sure to check out our impressions pieces.



With 62M hours played, thank you for making #DiabloIV the largest Beta in Diablo franchise history. This is just the beginning. Hell welcomes all on 6.6.23. Pre-purchase and get up to 4 days Early Access: https://t.co/73mjYSfJBO pic.twitter.com/woW7cRR7xs — Diablo (@Diablo) March 30, 2023