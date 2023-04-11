Mad World’s new game guide teases pets, gear, and ‘Mad Pass’ monetization

We’re just a few weeks away from the release of Mad World – 11 days for folks who’ve preordered and secured access to the earliest headstart phase. So what’s a gamer to do in the meantime? Memorize the website, of course. Last week, Jandisoft announced a game guide with six parts (so far) to peruse:

a walkthrough of the game’s cash shop, which apparently includes currencies, leveling packages, inventory boosts, costumes, and the “Mad Pass,” which appears to be a battlepass or mini-subscription that spans seasons;

a walkthrough of the “phantom sphere crystallization” system, which is so vague that it’s not immediately clear whether it’s a gacha system or basic cosmetics;

a walkthrough of the egg incubation system, which translates to hatching pets;

a rundown of the armor, weapon, and accessory layout of the game, from gear classes and stats to crafting, dismantling, and enhancing gear;

an introduction to “potentials,” which is pretty much a Path of Exile-style trait/spec galaxy;

and a quick look at how pets work after they’re hatched.

The guide is flagged “game guide 1,” so maybe we can expect another round.