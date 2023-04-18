Guild Wars 2’s ArenaNet named Extra Life Partner of the Year for its 2022 April quest and $253K fundraise

File this one under Massively Uplifting in the best way: Guild Wars 2 studio ArenaNet was named as the 2022 Extra Life Partner of the Year for its fundraising efforts last year.

MMO players will recall that last autumn, ArenaNet partnered with Children’s Miracle Network to add a CMN Champion child, April Arellano, as a non-playable character in the game. The real April survived what is usually a fatal illness in children, but her leg was amputated in the process. ANet designed a version of her – complete with a jade tech prosthetic and Jennifer Hale’s voice – to dispatch a quest in the game that the studio rolled out as its Extra Life donation goals were reached.

At the time, we reported that players had donated over $106,000 through ArenaNet to CMN; today’s press release notes that the total with ArenaNet’s contributions was $253,359, meaning the Guild Wars studio and playerbase has secured almost a million dollars to help kids over the course of their fundraising through Extra Life.

According to Extra Life, “the Extra Life Partner of the Year award recognizes outstanding strategic partners that have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to CMN Hospitals through innovative fundraising and awareness initiatives.” Congrats to everyone involved in making these kids’ lives better!

Source: Press release