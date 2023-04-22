Torchlight Infinite will finally launch globally May 9 with the Cube of Rapacity season

XD Games is finally gearing up to move multiplayer crossplatform OARPG Torchlight Infinite from open beta early access – where it’s been since last October – into launch. “On May 9th, at 1AM BST, the loot-hauling, dungeon-crawling ARPG will be available worldwide and completely free-to-play on both PC and mobile with Hunters able to sync up and seamlessly transfer progress between devices,” the Chinese studio announced during this afternoon’s global launch reveal stream, which was anchored by no less than “consulting producer” David Brevik.

The May 9th isn’t just the game’s launch but also the launch of a new season for the game (yes, it’s already been running seasons). This one’s dubbed Cube of Rapacity, which is itself a reference to a new mechanic.

“Cube of Rapacity [is] a new gameplay mechanic which adds an intriguing risk-reward dimension to Torchlight’s dungeon-crawling. Mysterious cubes can be looted from creatures known as Desire Incarnations, with a chance to get Divinity Slates – rare artefacts that slot together like puzzle pieces. Complete Divinity Slate patterns to earn rewards in the new season but be warned: the Cube of Rapacity has a way of punishing Hunters who get too greedy.”

A new bombadier hero, Escapist Bing, is also on deck, and players can expect an overhaul of crafting, guild mechanics, easier hero mechanics, a lifted damage limit, and more functionality for the trade house.

