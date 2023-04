Make My MMO: Stop trying to make TitanReach aka World of Titans happen

Welcome to another blast of MMO crowdfunding news from the last few weeks! The chaos still trailing behind the failed Kickstarter MMO TitanReach continued through April; readers will recall that TitanReach was covered in red flags long before it went belly up after its angel investor caught its lead dev embezzling from the company, and it only got weirder after that when a new developer supposedly stole the assets and spun the remains into a new game, World of Titans, which has now failed its own Kickstarter drive for obvious reasons. Crowdfunding is so much fun, you guys!

Meanwhile, Fractured Veil delayed early access, Elite Dangerous announced a museum event, Zenith teased its upcoming Cyber Ninja class, Embers Adrift defended its business model, and multiple old Kickstarted MMOs – including City of Titans, Camelot Unchained, and Chronicles of Elyria – resurfaced to confirm development continues.

Read on for more on what’s been up with MMO crowdfunding over the last few weeks, plus our roundup of all the crowdfunded MMOs we’re following!

Check out our latest Skyward Summit teaser showcasing the Cyber Ninja's Kama Cadence and smoke bomb! 💥🥷 pic.twitter.com/kpGy9S13HV — Zenith MMO 🇺🇦 (@ZenithMMO) April 21, 2023

