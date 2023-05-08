Star Citizen confirms its next free fly event for May 19, talks alpha 3.19’s mining and salvage updates

In the lore of Star Citizen, the United Empire of Earth is a democratic empire of human star systems that often leans heavily on pride in its military might, which is best demonstrated in the naval recruitment drive and holiday of Invictus Launch Week. In Star Citizen the game, Invictus Launch Week is known as another free fly event-cum-sales driver, and it has confirmed the date for its 2023 edition.

This year’s free fly will run between May 19th through the 30th, with the promise of military vehicles for players to rent out temporarily, new releases to witness, and a tour of an in-service Javelin destroyer. This year’s event will be held at Area 18 on ArcCorp; more information on what manufacturers will be available and when, along with directions to the convention center, are available at the event page.

In other SC news, the weekly Star Citizen Live episode talks up alpha 3.19’s updates to mining, which mostly reminded players of features CIG discussed before like static resource locations, adjustments to mineables and mining tools, and mining UI updates. The dev stream also talked about salvaging’s current state and future updates for alpha 3.19, such as the “munching” of material and updates to tractor beams.