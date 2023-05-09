Korea Tourism Board uses Black Desert’s upcoming Land of the Morning Light as ad campaign theme

We all know that Black Desert is a Korean MMORPG. We also know that the Land of the Morning Light update is on its way to our shores sometime soon. We also know that Pearl Abyss is not against some outside-the-box thinking when it comes to partnerships that highlight the game. So bear all of that in mind when you learn that the Korea Tourism Board is taking the sandbox’s upcoming release as the throughline for its latest tourism ad.

This new tourism showcase from the country takes a four minute-long musical journey through the real-world locations that served as inspiration for the Land of the Morning Light, all set to the tune of Gyeonggi folk song artist So-hee Song’s “Journey to Utopia.” All told, it’s a serene and deeply culture-filled video that primarily focuses on the natural beauty that can be found in South Korea, so whether you’re a fan of BDO or not, the embed below is four minutes well spent.

As for when the Land of the Morning Light in-game is arriving, we still don’t know just yet: The update went live for Korean players this past March while the western version changed the name and features of a specific port to serve as the “gateway to the Land of the Morning Light.”

