Guild Wars 2 reveals the Guardian’s new elite spec, Willbender, and new Virtuoso and Harbinger details

We’ve been buzzing all week over the impending reveal of Guild Wars 2 first three elite specs from End of Dragons . Technically, we already have some glimpses of the first two; the Mesmer’s Virtuoso was revealed during the preview event, and the Necromancer’s Harbinger got a video yesterday. But the third one – and more details – have had the playerbase on the edge of its seat. Fortunately, you don’t have to wait longer, as this morning, ArenaNet has dropped a fresh preview of all three!

First up, the Guardian – yes, you were right; the teaser pic was a Guardian – elite spec is called the Willbender.

“Willbenders are protectors of the Canthan throne and fated guardians to the Weh no Su (or Ascendant Emperors). A new form of Guardian that uses of an off-hand sword and physical abilities to help them reach and execute their foes, the willbender makes the profession more mobile than it has ever been. The willbender’s off-hand sword and many physical utilities have been given multi-strike and bonus movement capabilities making it a highly aggressive damage dealer, bursting down foes while simultaneously maintaining their health and well-being through destruction on the battlefield.”

And here’s our first look at the Willbender!

The Necro spec, Harbinger, got a video yesterday.

“The harbinger borrows a dash of old west gunslinger, and mixes it with a splash of wandering apothecary, expressed by their elixir skills and related support traits. The result is a fast-paced, frenetic combat style that rewards skill, risk, and biting off exactly as much as you can chew (but no more) while subverting the traditional, more methodically-paced gameplay of Necromancer.”

And of course, the Virtuoso is set to shake up the Mesmer class… in song form.

“The Mesmer is normally known for deviousness, trickery, and complexity, creating illusions to distract enemies and then ‘shattering’ them to various effect. Weaving telekinesis and the Canthan martial traditions of the blade into a wholly new style of fast and active combat, the virtuoso changes this by disregarding trickery and embracing all-out offense, using their magic to summon enchanted blades, which they wield telekinetically for immensely powerful attacks, or inflicting debilitating conditions.”

Expect still more dishing tomorrow at 3 p.m. EDT during ArenaNet’s big reveal stream, and of course, everyone can test out all three characters next week during the first of the planned beta events.

Source: Press release