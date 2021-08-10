You can start testing the first three Guild Wars 2 End of Dragons’ elite specs next week

“The first Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons™ elite specialization beta event begins next week! From August 17 to August 21, log in and play three of the brand-new elite specializations coming in Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons. You don’t need to prepurchase the expansion to join the fun—everyone with a the official account in good standing is invited. Create a free Guild Wars 2 account today, and you too can be on the cutting edge of Canthan combat techniques.”

ArenaNet says that for the event, it’s unlocking three toons per account so you can roll up “fully equipped level 80 beta characters and take each of the new elite specializations for a spin,” yes right out in the actual world. Just note that the toons are not permanent and won’t be saved – same for their accomplishments as you play them.

The studio is promising to fully reveal what we assume will be the Necro and Guardian specs on Friday’s stream.