Guild Wars 2 confirms End of Dragons’ Necromancer elite is the Harbinger

Speculation has run rampant over the two elite specs that ArenaNet has been teasing ever since its Guild Wars 2 End of Dragons reveal in July. We thought we’d have to wait until Friday to get a look at what has been presumed to be the Necromancer and Guardian specs, but as it happens, Guild Wars 2 just dropped the Necro peek now. It’s called the Harbinger.

“[A] Harbinger’s methods are even more volatile,” the video – yep, there’s a minute-long video – explains. “These skilled alchemists have developed elixirs to inflict blight on themselves, converting their own pain into power. In Harbinger Shroud, they gain devastating abilities while suffering from blight. A Harbinger makes no clean kills, wielding a pistol to devastate their enemies with noxious, corrosive bullets.

Poison pistoleers!