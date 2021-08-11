Guild Wars 2 confirms End of Dragons’ Necromancer elite is the Harbinger

Speculation has run rampant over the two elite specs that ArenaNet has been teasing ever since its Guild Wars 2 End of Dragons reveal in July. We thought we’d have to wait until Friday to get a look at what has been presumed to be the Necromancer and Guardian specs, but as it happens, Guild Wars 2 just dropped the Necro peek now. It’s called the Harbinger.
“[A] Harbinger’s methods are even more volatile,” the video – yep, there’s a minute-long video – explains. “These skilled alchemists have developed elixirs to inflict blight on themselves, converting their own pain into power. In Harbinger Shroud, they gain devastating abilities while suffering from blight. A Harbinger makes no clean kills, wielding a pistol to devastate their enemies with noxious, corrosive bullets.
Poison pistoleers!
Cool concept, but…a bit of a overlap? Are pistols a long/midrange condi weapon? If so, they have the same function as scepter. Harbinger’s Shroud seems like a weaker version of Reaper’s Shroud. With more mobility tho, with is *very* welcome.
( It’s also extremely fragile balance-wise because of how volatile Necros are in GW2 ).
I wonder how elixirs will interact with the rest of the necro talents. This has boon-share written all over it.
Also, how much this spec compares to Scourge will make a LOT of difference.
The wording sounds like it’ll be a self-sacrificial DPS role, which would be a welcome change since Necro has traditionally had lower DPS likely due to its higher survivability.