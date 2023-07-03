EverQuest II burns it up with the Scorched Sky Celebration

It’s always interesting to see how MMORPGs attempt to fill up the summer season with a variety of events. And here to take our mind off the heat and humidity is EverQuest II, which welcomes back the Scorched Sky Celebration this week.

The event, which runs through July 12th, involves fireworks and the “primal power of fire and flame.” New for 2023 is a “Brimfire and Flame” quest, a level-scaling version of the Ro’s Sweatshop dungeon, a new collection, and a swag bag.

Wait, what’s a swag bag? “While Scorched Sky is active, Renewal of Ro daily missions will reward Scorched Swag, which can be turned in at a merchant in Raj’Dul Plateaus. Swag Daya Brackins, the Swag It Out merchant, will only be available while Scorched Sky is running.”

On top of the event, EverQuest II pumped out a patch on June 28th that made numerous changes to itemization, fixed some UI elements, and allowed players to choose which CPU core index the game utilizes.