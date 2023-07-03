EverQuest II burns it up with the Scorched Sky Celebration

It’s always interesting to see how MMORPGs attempt to fill up the summer season with a variety of events. And here to take our mind off the heat and humidity is EverQuest II, which welcomes back the Scorched Sky Celebration this week.
Wait, what’s a swag bag? “While Scorched Sky is active, Renewal of Ro daily missions will reward Scorched Swag, which can be turned in at a merchant in Raj’Dul Plateaus. Swag Daya Brackins, the Swag It Out merchant, will only be available while Scorched Sky is running.”
On top of the event, EverQuest II pumped out a patch on June 28th that made numerous changes to itemization, fixed some UI elements, and allowed players to choose which CPU core index the game utilizes.
