Betawatch: Tarisland would prefer that you stop calling it a World of Warcraft clone

Anyone with even passing familiarity with World of Warcraft has probably watched the Tarisland trailers and gotten the sense that the latter is a clone of the former. It’s not a difficult path to walk. But Tencent would prefer to insist that it isn’t a clone, which would have all the naive charm of someone posting an image of Coldsteel the Hedgehog with “ORIGINAL CHARACTER DO NOT STEAL” on an image board if not for the fact that this is a massive multinational corporation instead of an enthusiastic 12-year-old. Let’s be real, the clone aspect is what keeps any of us over here interested in the first place, coupled with the timing of WoW getting tossed out of China like a rowdy drunk in an old-time Western saloon.

Look, with Twitter dying we have to post bon mots somewhere.

Speaking of clones, Loftia is another game that’s trying to clone the whole “start a small cozy farm with your friends” MMO mold that’s become all the rage recently. It doesn’t have any release dates or test dates to share yet, but it does have a Kickstarter planned, so that’s… well, not actually a great sign, but we’ll choose to overlook that for the moment. We’re just happy it’s not another battle royale.

Your own bon mots, thoughts on cloning of games, and thoughts about betas you are currently involve in are welcome in the comments down below. Letting us know if we missed something, from a game switching test phases to soft-launching quietly, is also welcome down in the comments below. Pictures of aardvarks? Probably too off-topic to be welcome, but we admire your drive.

We consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s often under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions. Finally, we’ll mark games “malingering” if they’ve been in a certain tier of development for a long time with no clear path to launch.

Open testing

Closed testing

Paid access

Legit MMORPG

Multiplayer

The Adventurer’s Domain Online: Early access

Aero Tales Online: Early access

Age of Water: Paid closed beta

Anvil Empires: Intermittent alpha

Arcane Waters: Early access

Arcfall: Pre-alpha

ARK 2: Closed testing

Ashes of Creation: Alpha two in planning

Ashfall: Closed testing

Battlebit: Early access

Bellatores: Closed testing

Bitcraft: Closed alpha incoming

Blue Protocol: Launching worldwide in 2024

Book of Travels: Early access

Camelot Unchained: Closed beta

Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again

Chrono Odyssey: Closed testing

Cinderstone Online: Closed beta

City of Titans: Alpha

Coreborn: Nations of the Ultracore: Alpha, open test during Steam Next Fest

Corepunk: Closed alpha

Craftopia: Early access

The Crew Motorfest: Closed testing

Dark and Light: Early access (abandoned?)

Darkbind: Closed beta (probably abandoned?)

Dawnlands: Closed beta on June 24th

The Day Before: Closed alpha (delay drama)

The Division Heartland: Closed testing begins on June 27th

Dreamworld: Pre-alpha

Dune Awakening: Closed testing

ECO: Early access

Eleven: Closed alpha

Enlisted: Beta

Evercore Heroes: Paid testing

Fae Farm: Closed testing (delayed)

Fractured Online: Paid beta access

Fractured Veil: Back in closed development

Frozen Flame: Early access

Genfanad: Alpha

Ilysia: Alpha two

Inferna: Early access

Kurtzpel: Closed beta

Last Oasis: Early access (abandoned?)

Lost Skies: Closed testing

Monster Hunter Now: Closed beta

Monsters & Memories: Intermittent pre-alpha

Mortal Exodus: Closed testing

Multiverse: Returned to closed testing

Nightingale: Meep

Noah’s Heart: Beta

Odd Giants: Alpha

Outlaws of the Old West: Early access

Palia: Closed alpha

Pantheon: Intermittent backer alpha

Past Fate: Closed alpha

Path of Exile 2: Beta soon, announcement expected July 28th

Pax Dei: Closed alpha

Perfect New World: Closed beta

Pow Vista: Open beta (mobile)

Project F4E: Closed testing

Project Genom: Closed alpha (servers offline, abandoned?)

Project Gorgon: Early access beta

Project Loki: Closed beta

Prosperous Universe: Early access

Return Alive: Closed beta

Reign of Guilds: Intermittent open beta

SamuTale: Closed alpha

Seed: Alpha (drama, crypto link and weird comms blockout?)

Shadow’s Kiss: Early access (but read this first)

Ship of Heroes: Beta testing

Skull and Bones: Closed alpha

Spellcraft: Alpha

Star Citizen: Backer alpha

Starbase: Early access open alpha

Tarisland: Beta

Throne & Liberty: Korean closed beta

Valheim: Early access

V Rising: Early access

Valiance Online: Closed beta

The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha two

Warcraft Arclight Rumble: Closed alpha

Waven: Open alpha, part of Steam Next Fest

Wayfinder: Closed beta

