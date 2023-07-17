Lord of the Rings Online to preview new Hobbit housing this week

Are you Hobbits ready to move into greater comfort and rustic pleasures? You best be, because Lord of the Rings Online is preparing to roll out a new premium housing neighborhood with Update 37 — and you can get a tour of it this week.

In last Friday’s dev stream , the studio said that it’ll be hosting a Lyndelby housing preview on Wednesday afternoon at 2:00 pm eastern. This might happen the same day that Update 37 pops up on the Bullroarer test server, which includes a “small preview” of some massive crafting changes that are in the works.

In other LOTRO news, Standing Stone Games is continuing its recent quest to get caught up on posting the update soundtracks to YouTube. The latest is Update 33’s Yondershire, which you can find here.