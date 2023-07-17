FTC loses its attempt at a pause of Microsoft ABK merger, Sony signs the 10-year Call of Duty agreement

By
Chris Neal
-
    
0
oh nooooooo

The US Federal Trade Commission was handed another loss in court this past weekend. Readers will remember that the government body was trying to hit the pause button on the Microsoft and Activision-Blizzard merger as part of its appeal of an earlier injunction denial. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has denied that temporary pause request, which once again opens up the path for the companies to complete the transaction.

Despite this win, the timeline for the merger still remains extremely tight: Both companies have until July 18th to close the deal or else they will have to either renegotiate the terms, pay a $3B breakup fee if Activision elects to walk, or simply let the clock run down and allow the deal to expire. Further complicating the matter is the continued holdout of the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority, which already warned Microsoft that it might re-investigate the merger last Wednesday and agreed to an extension of its consideration period into August 29th.

Meanwhile, Sony has finally given up its fight against Microsoft over the Call of Duty franchise and signed on to the proposed 10-year agreement that promises to keep the series on PlayStation. This agreement was first offered by Microsoft last November as part of concession attempts with the CMA and is similar to one that Nintendo agreed to in February.

In tangential news, the merger has achieved unconditional approval in Turkiye, and earlier court documents from Microsoft called Activision’s decision to pull COD from Steam a “resounding failure.”

sources: The Verge, Polygon, GamesIndustry.biz, Kotaku
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, pay disparities, sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuits, federal settlements, executive misconduct, pipeline issues, messy financials, declining titles, failed partnerships, widespread illegal unionbusting, disastrous management, brain drain, bungled OW2 PvE, WoW Classic RMT, and the still-astonishing revelation that the CEO threatened to have his assistant murdered. As of 2023, the company is (theoretically) being acquired by Microsoft.
Advertisement
Previous articleThe Daily Grind: Should MMOs be investing resources into creating new beginner zones?

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments